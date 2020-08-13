Eugenie Bouchard Says Backlash Has Led Her To Post Fewer Bikini Pics On Social Media

Eugenie Bouchard is tired of the online hate.

The Canadian tennis star sat down for a new interview on the Tennis.com podcast and addressed her controversial social media life.

“I just don’t value the opinions of people who are out there just judging what I put out there,” she said of fans who say she spends too much time on social media instead of training.

“And I really try to refrain from posting bikini pictures, I really do,” she continued. “Apparently if you post that, it means you don’t play tennis or something. It’s influenced a little bit how I act. Maybe I’m just getting more mature and I’m like, ‘Look, I’m not going to post butt pictures every day.’”

The 26-year-old also talked about her public perception.

“I’ve been through the whole spectrum of people loving you. When everything’s going great, people love you. When everything’s going bad, people hate you,” she said. “I’ve been through that wave so many times. It just sucks. People think social media is an exact representation of your day when it’s not.”

She added, “I can go running for eight hours then go to dinner and post a selfie and people think I just went to dinner. People need to realize it’s only what people choose to show, that’s what’s out there.”

Bouchard also said, “I went through the whole spectrum of wanting to post, not wanting to post, being scared, being like, eff all of you guys, I’m going to still live my life.’ I just don’t even care anymore, it’s just exhausting.”

Of course, being a public figure, social media is an important aspect of her career.

“One-hundred per cent [it has helped with sponsorship],” Bouchard said of her social media presence. “The number 1 question brands ask is, ‘What’s the following?’ It’s all about that… It’s a way of valuing people, I guess, which is superficial in a way, we’re all human, but it’s a way to put a number on people.”