Kelly Clarkson Sings Emotional Ballad ‘Say Something’ For Latest ‘Kellyoke’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson has a new “Kellyoke” cover to share, and it’s a powerful one.

For her latest musical opener for “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, she performs the emotional ballad “Say Something”, originally released in 2014 by Great Big World and Christina Aguilera.

Clarkson is accompanied by her band performing in the studio while she delivers her vocals remotely. When the song hits its crescendo, Clarkson is joined (virtually, of course) by longtime backup singer Jessi Collins, who adds stunning harmonies.

This has been an exceptionally busy week for Clarkson. She served as a last-minute fill-in judge on “America’s Got Talent” after Simon Cowell broke his back in a bicycle accident.

Clarkson broke the news in a tongue-in-cheek memo on Instagram: