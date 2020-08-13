Tom Holland And Robert Pattinson Are A Pair Of Sinners In ‘Devil All The Time’ Trailer

“You got time for a sinner?”

On Thursday, Netflix debuted the official trailer for “Devil All the Time”, the new psychological thriller starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

“In Knockemstiff, Ohio, and its neighbouring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Pattinson), twisted couple, and crooked sheriff — converge around young Arvin Russell (Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family,” the official description reads.

The intense trailer teases the dramatic, frightening tone of the film, which takes place between the Second World War and the Vietnam War.

Based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Antonio Campos, the film also stars Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, Eliza Scanlen, Pokey LaFarge with Mia Wasikowska.

“Devil All the Time” premieres Sept. 16.