Andrew Lloyd Webber Volunteers For COVID-19 Vaccine Trial: ‘I’ll Do Anything To Prove That Theatres Can Reopen Safely’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has been responsible for an astounding string of hit musicals, including “Cats”, “The Phantom of the Opera”, and “Evita”.

With theatres shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the acclaimed composer is anxious to bring audiences back and fill seats – something that won’t happen until the pandemic ends and people once again feel safe sitting shoulder to shoulder in a packed theatre.

To hasten the process, Webber, 72, is offering himself as a guinea pig to test the new vaccine being developed by Oxford University.

In a tweet he shared on Wednesday, Sir Andrew announced:

I am excited that tomorrow I am going to be vaccinated for the Oxford Covid 19 trial. I’ll do anything to prove that theatres can re-open safely. – ALW — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) August 12, 2020

As BBC News reports, the experimental vaccine — ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 — has thus far shown promising results, with researchers now enlisting 10,000-plus people throughout the U.K. to volunteer as test subjects for the medical trial.

Broadway and London’s West End have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, with shows shuttered and thousands of actors and backstage crew out of work.

Last month, Webber’s longtime producer Cameron Mackintosh wrote in an essay underlining the importance of getting live theatre up and running again.

