Dolly Parton Announces ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ Featuring Duets With Miley Cyrus, Michael Bublé & More

‘Tis the season for Dolly Parton.

The country queen is hoping to make 2020 a little less gloomy with the announcement of her new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.

Photo: Stacie Huckeba Courtesy of Butterfly Records, LLC

The new project marks Parton’s first holiday album in 30 years and will include a collection of seasonal favourites, as well as original material.

“I am so excited to announce my new Christmas album A Holly Dolly Christmas,” says the singer. “I figured, since everybody probably wouldn’t get to celebrate Christmas as usual this year, I wanted to be creative instead of sitting around at the house this summer.”

Dolly explains she practised full social-distancing measures to create the album, which, she admits “is some of the best work that I’ve ever done.”

“As you know, Kent [Wells] has been my friend, bandleader, and producer for many years. He’s outdone himself on this one,” adds the Grammy winner. “I’m just hoping that you’re gonna love it as much as we loved putting it together. So enjoy and MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

The album features several notable collaborations, including Miley Cyrus, Michael Bublé, Jimmy Fallon, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Willie Nelson, along with a heartfelt collaboration with her brother Randy Parton.

See the full tracklisting below.

1. Holly Jolly Christmas – Dolly Parton

2. Christmas Is (feat. Miley Cyrus) – Dolly Parton

3. Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas – Dolly Parton, Michael Bublé

4. Christmas On The Square – Dolly Parton

5. Circle Of Love – Dolly Parton

6. All I Want For Christmas Is You – Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon

7. Comin’ Home For Christmas – Dolly Parton

8. Christmas Where We Are (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – Dolly Parton

9. Pretty Paper – Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson

10. Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – Dolly Parton

11. You Are My Christmas (feat. Randy Parton) – Dolly Parton

12. Mary, Did You Know? – Dolly Parton

A Holly Dolly Christmas will arrive Oct. 2 and is available for pre-order now.