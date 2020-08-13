Amy Grant Talks Going Under The Knife For Open-Heart Surgery

A routine checkup saved Amy Grant’s life.

On Thursday, the singer appeared on “Good Morning America” to talk about undergoing open-heart surgery in June.

“I had an irregular heartbeat for the last 10 years, and it exhibited every day,” Grant revealed. “It bothered me a little bit and then I’ve had a harder time singing in the last five years… everything kind of tightening up as I was trying to sing. I remember a couple times telling [husband] Vince [Gill], ‘I feel like I’m suffocating.’ It’s the weirdest thing, I’m breathing as deep as I can, but in my mind none of that had to do with my heart.”

In 2019, her doctor encouraged the 59-year-old to undergo tests, which showed she had a birth defect called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return.

The doctor informed her that she would need to go through surgery before she turned 60 to prevent her condition from potentially worsening very suddenly.

“They were doing an ultrasound of my heart and the doctor came in. He said, ‘Vince, this is the kind of situation where Amy would be fine, fine, fine, and then one day it would be catastrophic,'” Grant recalled. “And we don’t know when that would be, but it would have been sooner rather than later.”

Saying that she is “so grateful” her condition was caught in time, Grant encouraged others to get regular checkups.

“If I have got something wrong, anybody could have something wrong,” she said. “My message would be, take a minute and take care of yourself. You don’t know that something is wrong unless you make sure it’s right.”