Kylie Jenner Takes A Shot With Corey Gamble And Screams ‘Let Me F**king Live’ At Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner is not impressed in a newly released “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” clip.

The Kardashian-Jenner family are getting ready before a night out in Palm Springs, with Kylie suggesting a round of shots before they leave.

However, Kris asks: “Should some of us go?”

Kylie is adamant she wants to have a little pre-game, as Khloe insists: “I’m not really a shot girl,” before asking if she does tequila, will she have to stay with tequila.

“Tonight’s a different kind of night,” Kylie says, before Kris shouts: “Let’s go or not go!”

Kylie screams, “This is how we live!” while getting Kris’s boyfriend Corey Gamble to do a shot with her, with him urging everyone to “float through life like unicorns.”

An annoyed Kris then yells: “Kylie and Corey, let’s go!” as Kylie snaps: “I’m taking a shot. Let me f**king live!”

The pair then toast, “To Kris!” as Corey responds, “To patience and no stress.”

The second half of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” season 18 will air this September on E!