‘JKL!’ Guest Host Rob Lowe Helps Nathan Fillion Surprise Firefighter Who Recovered From COVID-19

With Jimmy Kimmel taking the summer off, his late-night talk show has been helmed by a variety of guest hosts.

Wednesday night’s edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was hosted by Rob Lowe, who welcomed firefighter Kevin Byron from Brownsburg, Indiana, the latest #HealthCareHero to be honoured on the show.

Byron shared his story of battling COVID-19, which hospitalized him for several weeks, eventually placing him into a medically induced coma.

RELATED: Nathan Fillion Talks About His Career In Film And Television During Comic-Con @ Home

Lowe’s conversation with Byron drifted to the firefighter’s favourite TV shows. “I really enjoy Nathan Fillion’s work,” he said, with “Firefly” a favourite, along with Fillion’s current series “The Rookie”.

Lowe then sprung a surprise on Byron, welcoming Fillion (and his bushy new moustache) to their Zoom chat.

“I just heard that you’re a huge fan so not only have you suffered from COVID, now I realize you also suffer from excellent taste,” Fillion joked.

RELATED: Nathan Fillion’s ‘Faith In Humanity’ Restored After Costco Attendant Pays For His Mom’s Gas Out Of His Own Pocket

In addition to sending Byron some “Rookie”-branded swag, Lowe revealed that Byron would be receiving a $10,000 gift from telehealth company Hims & Hers, with Fillion matching that by adding another $10K.

Earlier in the show, Lowe’s monologue addressed the recent revelation that his cardboard cutout in the stands at Dodgers Stadium was replaced by a cutout of “JKL!” sidekick Guillermo — a move that Lowe described as “MLBS.”

Guillermo also made an appearance in the monologue to play a game with the guest host.