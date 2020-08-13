Yara Shahidi Is Redefining The Voice Of A Black Artist

Yara Shahidi is honouring her passions.

The “Grown-ish” star is in the new issue of WSJ. Magazine, and in the issue she discusses being a Black artist and activist.

RELATED: Yara Shahidi On Building A ‘Foundation For Inclusivity’ Amid Black Lives Matter Movement

“I feel like I’ve been unintentionally trained to be an amenable person. Being amenable has oftentimes been weaponized against [Black artists] because we operate in the binary of either you’re amenable or you’re aggressive,” she says. “As we create things that haven’t been seen before, we’re also saying, ‘OK, let’s redefine the concept of risk when you’re bringing in a young writer of colour or a young writer of any [race, sexuality, gender, etc.].’”

Shahidi adds, “It’s a thrilling time to be in media right now. We’re actively talking about the fact that it has to be restructured to prioritize new voices. And with that comes the opportunity to—in the kindest way possible—burn down the traditional infrastructure that has kept us out for so long and present something completely new.”

Talking about how she is trying to redefine the voice of a Black artist, the actress says, “At 20, I’m working on honouring all of my desires, honouring what I’m passionate about. The lesson that my mother taught me at a really young age is the fact that my voice belongs in these spaces.”

RELATED: Yara Shahidi Talks Black Lives Matter Movement, Says ‘The Greatest Skill Of Having A Platform Is Handing Over The Mic’

Shahidi also lists other artists who have inspired her own work.

“The art of storytelling is something that I still admire in every form, whether it’s Barry Jenkins or Issa Rae—and the fact that we’ve seen Issa go from YouTube to her own show to her own label to owning her own coffee shop speaks to the depth of vision,” she says. “The first season of [Rae’s HBO show] ‘Insecure’ came with a soundtrack featuring a ton of incredible Black artists. I remember watching Donald Glover in season 1 of [‘Atlanta’, his show on FX]. It was the episode that was like a fake C-Span episode, with fake commercials. It was so genre-bending. What it affirmed to me is that we have the opportunity to train our audience.”