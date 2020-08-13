Dolly Parton Talks Pandemic, Black Lives Matter And More In ‘Billboard’ Cover Story

Billboard is unveiling its sixth annual “Country Power Players 2020″ issue, featuring legendary country star Dolly Parton on the cover.

These are challenging times for the music industry and, in the wide-ranging interview, Parton addresses the struggles of steering her empire through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We certainly are not going to have a great year this year. Hopefully, by coming back, we’ll pick up some stuff that we’ve lost,” she said. “All of the things that I’m involved in are on hold, even my production companies and the movies — everything [took] a big hit. But I still believe, still trust God, and I’m still hoping for the best.”

Parton, 74, also expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests to end systemic racism that have erupted worldwide.

“I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” said Parton. “And of course, Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!”

Following the Chicks’ name change from Dixie Chicks, Parton explained that a similar rationale led her to change the name of the Dixie Stampede dinner attraction at her Dollywood theme park.

“There’s such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that,” she admitted. “When they said ‘Dixie’ was an offensive word, I thought, ‘Well, I don’t want to offend anybody. This is a business. We’ll just call it ‘The Stampede’.’ As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don’t be a dumba**. That’s where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose.”

Speaking of Dollywood, her Tennessee theme park, Parton explained her decision to branch out into non-musical ventures: “I often wonder why more artists don’t do more things like that to have something to fall back on if things don’t work out the way they’d hoped — or just to have something more. I feel like even if I wasn’t popular anymore, I could always sing at Dollywood,” she said.

Read the full interview in the latest issue of Billboard.