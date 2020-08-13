Colton Underwood Calls Out ‘Bachelor’ Producers For ‘Taking Advantage’ Of Ex Cassie Randolph

Colton Underwood has called it quits with the “Bachelor” franchise.

In a new interview with Bachelor Nation expert Reality Steve, the former footballer revealed why he had a “falling out” with the beloved dating series.

After his controversial season of “The Bachelor” wrapped production in 2018, Underwood said that he wasn’t prepared for superstardom, which instigated social anxiety.

“I had so much anxiety and so much depression that I was like, throughout the majority of my season [airing], I was pretty heavily medicated. I’m not gonna lie. I was taking medication for anxiety and for depression during the whole entire season,” he admitted.

Nearly two years after his journey to find love aired on television, the 28-year-old is distancing himself from the reality franchise.

“There have just been too many things that I’ve found out about, and that has happened, for me to feel comfortable working with them again on a professional level, not even personal,” he explained.

Although he didn’t go into detail, Underwood did recall an interview involving host Chris Harrison and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph for an episode of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!”

“Cass stayed extremely professional and extremely quiet about our breakup, which I was so happy and thankful for,” he said. “I even texted her. I said, Man, I appreciate that. Like, thank you. What bugged me was the fact that the show took advantage of her.”

Underwood continued: “I get very defensive over people I love, and I know Cass is a big girl and she could fight her own battles, but I just know her heart and she doesn’t want to rock the boat. And she loves people even if they abuse her, or even if they take advantage of her, which is what they did.”

“And then you have Chris Harrison pointing questions, saying, ‘I sense you don’t want to make Colton mad or you’re afraid you’re going to upset Colton. It’s like, ‘No, Chris. I literally talked to her the morning of that interview. We’re good,'” he recalled.

“Stop worrying about me or painting me to be this controlling or angry person. I’m not angry. If there’s anybody I’m upset about or upset with it’s you guys. You’re going to have my ex on the show over your lead, which I completely get. We’re not in a good place, you know?”

Underwood and Randolph went their separate ways in May 2020 after nearly two years of dating.

Although it’s unclear why they split, Underwood assures everyone that it has nothing to do with his sexuality.

“I addressed it pretty heavily in the book and I’ve gone through it throughout my whole entire life. And of course, it doesn’t help being on a national stage for the mental health aspect. But the bottom line is, I’m not gay. I have love and support for anybody in the LGBTQ community and support that, and love is love at the end of the day.”