Stephen Colbert Slams Donald Trump Over Kamala Harris Comments: ‘How Lazy Are You?’

Stephen Colbert took a swipe at Donald Trump Wednesday after the president disparaged Kamala Harris.

“She was extraordinarily nasty,” Trump said Tuesday after it was announced Joe Biden had selected Senator Harris to be his running mate. “She was nasty to a level that was just a horrible thing,” to which Colbert shot back on “The Late Show”: “Oh, my God, how lazy are you?”

“You’re just repeating what you said about Hillary [Clinton]. You’re stuck in 2016, and that is not fair. Why are you the only one who gets to live in a time when you’re not president?” he added.

RELATED: Stephen Colbert And James Corden Return To Studio For Late Night Tapings

Colbert then spoke about a report published by The Daily Beast, which said the Trump party were calling Harris “overly ambitious.”

The host said: “Of course, she’s ambitious. She’s running for vice-president.

“Who does that without ambition? ‘Yeah, I’m running for vice-president. I kind of fell into it. It was a toss-up between being the second-most powerful person in the world and really getting into home brewing.’”

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Puts On His Donald Trump Wig For Parody Of The President’s Reaction To Kamala Harris

Colbert also played Trump’s Fox News interview with Sean Hannity, in which he said: “A lot of people think it’s a dangerous choice. She’s the most liberal person, supposedly, in the senate.

“That’s pretty liberal. But she’s supposed to be the most. I’m not sure that’s what the country wants. I think if it is, we’ve got problems. But I would be surprised if it is.”

“What is he talking about?” Colbert fired back. “Harris is an establishment Democrat and a former prosecutor. It is so clear that Trump had a different set of opponents in mind, and now he’s having trouble changing strategies.”

Colbert continued, mocking Trump, “Kamala Harris is a socialist. She’s Pocahontas. She’s Poca-Harris! Also, the internet is full of toxic Biden bros. Quick! Please someone tell me she had an email server.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.