Brian Cox Says The ‘Succession’ Set Is Nothing Like The Show Itself: ‘We’re A Very Happy Family’

By Corey Atad.

The cast of “Succession” get along great.

On Wednesday, star Brian Cox appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” to talk about all things “Succession”.

RELATED: With ‘Succession’ Shut Down, Brian Cox Takes On Other Roles

And lest anyone think the dysfunctional family on-screen is anything like the cast in reality, Cox dispelled those notions.

“We’re a very happy family,” he said. “We really are a community, we gelled from Day 1.”

RELATED: Brian Cox Is The Only ‘Succession’ Cast Member Who Knows What Happens In Season 3

Cox also shared what it was like doing the first table-read on the same day Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

“Everybody went off to see what the outcome was gonna be, and of course there were a lot of disappointed people the next day, but we became a family very quickly,” he said.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP