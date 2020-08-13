Drew Barrymore Talks ‘Art Of The Interview’ Digital Series With Gayle King Ahead Of The Actress’ Talk Show Launch

Drew Barrymore is set to launch her own daytime talk show next month, and in advance of the debut she’s unveiling a new digital series that finds her engaging in conversations with hosts who’ve inspired her, gaining tips and knowledge she’ll bring to “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

“The Art of the Interview” digital series kicks off with Barrymore speaking with Gayle King, while future editions will include her conversations with Andy Cohen, Jimmy Fallon, Whoopi Goldberg and Sean Evans.

In the video above, Barrymore tells King that her show will air live in some markets, which King assures her is “the best. Because it happens in real time, whatever happens happens, and even if stuff is going to hell in a handbasket it’s okay.When all else fails you can go to commercial break but I like that you can be topical and there is always something going on in the news to talk about.”

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Interviews Her Younger Self In Promo For New Daytime Talk Show

Barrymore also tells King that she is “one of my parenting icons,” revealing that a passage in King’s book “made me burst into tears this morning: ‘Maybe you would choose to concentrate on how to manage life’s big relationships. Imagine being able to send that word, that marriage gets complicated and that sometimes the decision to stick it out or to leave is the best one you will make in life.’”

“It’s true,” King replied. “You know back in the day people would stay together for ‘the sake of the children,’ but what message does that send to the children? That you should be miserable and stay in a relationship? I think everybody deserves to be happy.”

In another portion of the interview, King reveals that she passed up a “huge opportunity” because of her children, when she was offered the chance to take over BFF Oprah Winfrey’s talk show when Winfrey wanted to pursue acting full-time.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Shares A Sneak Peek Into Stunning Kitchen While Launching New Cookbook Club

“Her plan was, ‘You move to Chicago and we will incorporate you into the show for a year, so that at the end of the year then I can sort of pass the baton.’ Imagine, a huge opportunity, I was really excited about that. And the kids were, we were divorced, so the kids were still young and then I realized that that wouldn’t be fair to them,” King explained. “It would be great for me, really great for me but that wouldn’t be fair to them. So in the end I decided to not take her up on that offer.”

Finally, the duo also shared their experiences about the perils of post-divorce dating, with King joking that “it’s hard out here for a pimp in terms of the struggle is real in terms of dating. I always say when you meet the right one, your cup runneth over, your plate is full but I’ll move a little mashed potatoes over and move the string beans over and I will figure it out.”

Quipped Barrymore: “Well, no one has made me want to move my mashed potatoes just yet.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” debuts Monday, Sept. 14.