Jennifer Aniston, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts And More Team Up For ‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’ Live Charity Event

We are going back to Ridgemont High! Our co-founder #SeanPenn, Jennifer Aniston, #JuliaRoberts, Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding and #ShiaLaBeouf will star in #FastTimesLive, a virtual table read of the classic 1982 film brought to you by our friend Dane Cook. The live event will benefit the COVID-19 relief efforts of CORE and REFORM. Tune in here on August 20 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High” is getting a new twist.

On Thursday, August 20 at 9 p.m. ET, an all-star cast is getting together for a live benefit table read of the classic Amy Heckerling comedy.

Presented by Dane Cook, proceeds from the live-read will go toward Sean Penn’s non-profit CORE, which is fighting on the frontlines against COVID-19, as well as the REFORM Alliance’s efforts to reform the criminal justice system.

Cook and Penn will both take part in the table read, along with Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, with more to be announced.

“I was once asked if, as a comedian, I’d ever dreamed of hosting the Academy Awards,” Cook said in a statement. “My response, ‘It’d be fun but more than that I’ve always imagined being on a group webcam chat with some of the greatest actors working today, sitting in our pajamas reading a legendary script from 1982.’ Kaboom!”

Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe will both be on hand to introduce the event.

“I’m honoured that so many talented, wonderful people are willing to get together to celebrate our movie, and to create their own special version of it,” Heckerling said.

“And I’m a huge fan of Sean. He has such a big heart and I fully support CORE and all of his causes.”

Crowe added, “Sean brought magic to us on day one, and he is still bringing that magic to the world. We are so excited to be a part of this 2020 take on Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Thank you to this cast, and to Sean, for always honoring the best things in life, love and creativity. It is, as a great man once said, totally awesome.”