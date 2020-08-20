John Legend, Ray Liotta Join Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston And More For ‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’ Live Charity Event

The star-studded “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” cast reveal is complete.

On Thursday, August 20 at 9 p.m. ET, an all-star cast is getting together for a live benefit table read of the classic Amy Heckerling comedy.

Presented by Dane Cook, proceeds from the live-read will go toward Sean Penn’s non-profit CORE, which is fighting on the frontlines against COVID-19, as well as the REFORM Alliance’s efforts to reform the criminal justice system.

RELATED: Annette Bening, Mark Hamill And More Lead Star-Studded Cast In ‘Mueller Report’ Live Reading

Cook and Penn will both take part in the table read, along with Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, and Jimmy Kimmel. On Thursday, it was revealed that John Legend and Ray Liotta would round out the cast.

Many fans are excited to see ex-married couple Pitt and Aniston virtually together.

“I was once asked if, as a comedian, I’d ever dreamed of hosting the Academy Awards,” Cook said in a statement. “My response, ‘It’d be fun but more than that I’ve always imagined being on a group webcam chat with some of the greatest actors working today, sitting in our pyjamas reading a legendary script from 1982.’ Kaboom!”

Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe will both be on hand to introduce the event.

RELATED: ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Live-Read Brings Director Edgar Wright Back Together With His All-Star Cast

“I’m honoured that so many talented, wonderful people are willing to get together to celebrate our movie, and to create their own special version of it,” Heckerling said.

“And I’m a huge fan of Sean. He has such a big heart and I fully support CORE and all of his causes.”

Crowe added, “Sean brought magic to us on day one, and he is still bringing that magic to the world. We are so excited to be a part of this 2020 take on Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Thank you to this cast, and to Sean, for always honouring the best things in life, love and creativity. It is, as a great man once said, totally awesome.”

The 1982 teen classic starred Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Judge Reinhold.