Dua Lipa Releases ‘Levitating’ Remix Featuring Madonna And Missy Elliott

Dua Lipa dropped her eagerly anticipated “Levitating” Remix featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott on Thursday.

Lipa’s release is out now out on all streaming services, with the artist announcing the exciting news on social media.

“I am humbly grateful that Dua asked me to be a part of this record because I am a fan of her work and I love the whole ’80s vibes that her music gives,” Elliott said of featuring on the track, according to Stereogum.

“When her team sent the track, I was like ‘ooooh this is fire!’ and I immediately recorded my verse. She heard it and loved it and here we are!”

The music video is set to be released Friday at 8 a.m. ET.

The track comes after Lipa’s manager Ben Mawson previously spoke about the duet in an interview with Music Week.

Mawson confirmed Lipa’s latest album, Future Nostalgia, released in March, was influenced by Madonna’s 2005 LP Confessions on a Dancefloor.

The manager said, when asked if Lipa could emulate Madonna, “Well, it depends what you mean. She’s definitely going to have a long career.”

“She’s definitely the complete pop star and obviously the album was heavily influenced by Madonna,” he added, according to NME.

“In fact, we’re about to try and get Madonna on a record. I’m going to write the email and [see] if she’s up for a track.”