‘RHONY”s Luann De Lesseps On Being Sober For 2 Years: ‘I’m Back In Control’

Luann De Lesseps is opening up about being sober.

The “Real Housewives Of New York” star, 55, joined Chanel Omari on her podcast “Chanel In The City” and chatted about being sober, cabaret and her fellow housewives.

Fans of “RHONY” have watched De Lesseps through the highs and lows of the last 12 years, including her arrest and decision to stay sober.

RELATED: Luann de Lesseps Reveals Why She Started Drinking Again After Getting Sober

“I was told for two years when I was going through probation for almost two years that I could not drink and otherwise they would go to jail,” she said. “Imagine having to live under that, that was not easy. So I’m at a point in my life where I feel like I’m back in control and back in the driver’s seat and I’m in charge of my own life.

De Lesseps added, “I haven’t been drinking during the pandemic. And I’m so glad I haven’t, because I think if I was drinking, I’d be drinking a lot. So, so I, you know, I really feel like I’m, again, I’m back in the driver’s seat. I take it day by day.”

But on this season of the hit Slice reality show, De Lesseps’ arrest has been brought up by fellow star Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney, and she revealed how it affected her.

RELATED: Luann De Lesseps Says ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Season 12 Is ‘Best Season Ever’

“Well, I was upset about that because you know, Dorinda had no skin in the game and she chose to come after me, you know, cause poor Sonia can’t defend herself. I mean, so I mean, is, is just fine. And we have our, our relationship and Dorinda really didn’t need to get involved,” De Lesseps recalled. “So, and when she did, and then said, all those hurtful things to me, I was like, you know, I’m outta here. I mean, I don’t feel welcome. So I chose to go to a hotel. Well, you know, because first of all, everybody had way too much to drink and it wasn’t the time to talk about it. Right. So I think you were being logical. Yeah. When it’s that situation, I just removed myself and I think that was the best thing I could have done.”

“RHONY” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Slice.