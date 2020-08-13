Evanescence Singer Amy Lee Pens Letter Calling Out The Lack Of Women In The Rock Word

Amy Lee wants to see more rockin’ women.

In a letter posted on her Facebook page, the Evanescence frontwoman called out the relative lack of women in the world of rock music, prompted by a question she got during an interview that left her thinking.

“Honestly, women DO get skipped over. We DO get left out of the recap when it all boils down. It IS harder to make it onto the cover or the radio. Because our face is not the classic, quintessential face of rock…if you’re thinking of it as a literal face,” she wrote.

Lee continued, “I think it’s embedded subconsciously in our brains that women in rock are less authentic somehow, like we’re next gen. We’re part 2. Not the original. A niche little off-brand thing. But here’s the deal: The true heart of rock music is the spirit of REBELLION.”

She added, “Going against the grain. Challenging views, breaking society’s rules, and unapologetically being who you are. We’re supposed to be the moms, the girlfriends, the fans. But then there are those rogue dissenters who don’t fit the mold and don’t let that stop them from doing what they dream- and THAT is rock n roll!”

Lee left things with a message for aspiring women rockers.

“So all you women out there making your mark in the rock world and changing the game, you are the real thing… 1,000 times more legit than any tatted up riff meisters who merely look the part!” she said.