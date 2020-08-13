Prince Harry Stars In Trailer For Netflix Paralympic Games Documentary ‘Rising Phoenix’

Prince Harry stars in the new trailer for the upcoming Paralympic Games documentary “Rising Phoenix”.

The Netflix doc was due to coincide with the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, but they along with most other things were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry, who founded the Invictus Games in 2014, says in the trailer: “There isn’t anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest places than sport.”

He later adds, “Yes lives are being changed on the track, but lives are also being changed in the stands.”

“The Duke is proud to have been one of the people contributed to this film, which is a unique and powerful documentary that hopes to change the way people view disability — and tell the incredible story of the Paralympics,” a spokesperson for Harry shares.

"Lives are being changed on the tracks, but lives are also being changed in the stands." Rising Phoenix shares the history and stories behind the Paralympic Games. Coming 26 August. pic.twitter.com/2OZ1wjb2xg — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 13, 2020

RELATED: Prince Harry Pens Op-Ed Calling For A More Compassionate Social Media Landscape

“Featuring Paralympians from across the world, Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games,” Tokyo 2020’s organizing committee says on the website. “From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, along the way sparking a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity and human potential.”

Athletes featured in the film include Bebe Vio (Italy), Ellie Cole (Australia), Jean-Baptiste Alaize (France), Matt Stutzman (USA), Jonnie Peacock (UK), Cui Zhe (China), Ryley Batt (Australia), Ntando Mahlangu (South Africa) and Tatyana McFadden (USA).

“Rising Phoenix” launches on Netflix on August 26.