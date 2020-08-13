Lewis Capaldi Won’t Release Any More New Music In 2020: ‘People Have Suffered Enough’

Fans of Lewis Capaldi shouldn’t expect the British singer to be sharing any new music for quite awhile.

In an interview with the Daily Star, via NME, the 23-year-old revealed he’s been hard at work on new tracks for his upcoming album, but won’t be releasing anything until next year at the earliest.

“Hopefully I will release a new song and a new album next year,” he told the newspaper. “I won’t release another album this year or anything.”

RELATED: Lewis Capaldi Stans For Shania Twain After She Reacts To His Parody: ‘Looks Like We Made It’

He also revealed the tongue-in-cheek reason why. “I think people have suffered enough in 2020,” he quipped, “they don’t need another song from me.”

You’re welcome world x https://t.co/sVOlQdEfQV — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) August 13, 2020

In fact, Capaldi said he’s written 50 songs, but admits not all of them are keepers: “Three or four of them are good, which is a good ratio I think.”

The pandemic lockdown, he admitted, wound up spurring his creativity.

“I am surprised at how productive I have been during lockdown as I thought I’d just sit in my pants all day and that would be it,” he said, while also explaining why fans shouldn’t be expecting any big collaborations on his forthcoming LP.

RELATED: Lewis Capaldi Covers ‘Setting Sun’ In Celebration Of His Birthday

“The problem is if you do a collaboration with someone you need to split the money,” he joked. “And I am a selfish man and I do not want to split the cash with anyone!”