Amy Schumer Gets Real About IVF Experience: ‘I Can’t Be Pregnant Ever Again’

Amy Schumer is opening up about her IVF experience.

The comedian, 39, welcomed son Gene last year with husband Chris Fischer through IVF. But in a new interview with Willie Geist for “Sunday Today With Willie Geist”, Schumer admits she’ll never get pregnant, “ever again.”

“We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me,” Schumer explained. “I don’t think I could ever do IVF again.”

RELATED: Amy Schumer’s Son Adorably Crashes Her Interview On ‘The View’

Adding, “I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again… We thought about a surrogate. But I think we’re going to hold off for right now.”

According to Schumer, she and Fischer started a second round of IVF treatments in February.

Schumer detailed her difficult pregnancy in HBO’s docuseries “Expecting Amy”, including her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is the same morning sickness illness that Kate Middleton dealt with during her own pregnancies.