Anthony Michael Hall Says He’s ‘Deeply Sorry’ After Belligerent Meltdown In Hotel Pool

A dip in a hotel swimming pool turned into an angry altercation for actor Anthony Michael Hall.

In video obtained by TMZ, the star of such 1980s teen classics as “Sixteen Candles” and “The Breakfast Club” can be seen confronting other hotel guests, whom he accuses of being “disrespectful.”

TMZ is reporting that the “Dead Zone” star was accompanied by his wife and assistant when they hit the pool at the South Congress Hotel in Austin, Texas.

According to witnesses, Hall brought a long a portable speaker and “a jug of something,” and was acting “rude and obnoxious from the get-go – blasting his music, bothering other guests and cursing in front of kids.”

When fellow guests asked him to “tone it down,” Hall became agitated and accused the other guests of disrespecting him.

In addition to splashing water at the woman who was filming him — whom he called “Rosie O’Donnell” — he also flipped them off with a dual middle-finger salute.

“Our sources say hotel security was called during the altercation, and Anthony ended up leaving the pool area,” TMZ adds. “Police were not called.”

Hall subsequently issued an apology. “As a result of a misunderstanding and miscommunication between myself and some hotel guests, the situation needlessly and regrettably escalated,” he said. “I am deeply sorry for my words and actions and ask for forgiveness from anyone who I may have offended.”

This isn’t the first time that the 52-year-old actor’s temper has landed him in hot water. Back in 2016, Hall narrowly avoided prison time after being charged with felony battery after an altercation with a neighbour allegedly turned violent.

As TMZ notes, he entered a plea of no contest and was placed on three years probation.