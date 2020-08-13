Ryan Reynolds Launches Streaming Service For Fans Of The 2003 Heist Movie ‘Foolproof’

Want to watch the 2003 Canadian heist film “Foolproof”? Ryan Reynolds has you covered.

The actor and owner of Mint Mobile has launched the brand new streaming service Mint Mobile+, and the only thing streaming on it is “Foolproof”.

Two minutes after launch and our crack data team has already determined Mint Mobile + should probably be shut down by the weekend. We’ll go back to focusing on premium wireless… — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 12, 2020

“Foolproof” fans need to act quick though, as Reynolds’ tweets suggest the streaming site will be down by the weekend.

Reynolds purchased an ownership stake in Mint Mobile in November of 2019.