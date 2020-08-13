Elle Lorraine Takes On Hulu For New Horror Film ‘Bad Hair’

Following its premiere at Sundance, we’re finally getting a look at “Bad Hair”.

A new trailer for the upcoming horror film, which will premiere on Hulu this fall, follows Elle Lorraine as a young woman who gets a weave in order to fit in at her image-obsessed new job in 1989.

As the movie goes on, the new weave starts to grow a dangerous mind of its own.

Laverne Cox, Vanessa Williams, Lena Waithe, Jay Pharoah, Blair Underwood, Kelly Rowland, James Van Der Beek and Usher also star.

The flick is directed by “Dear White People”‘s Justin Simien.

“Bad Hair” debuts on Hulu on Oct. 23.