Katy Perry Explains Why She Didn’t Take Sides In Kesha’s Legal Battle With Dr. Luke

The legal dispute between Kesha and her onetime producer Dr. Luke is long and convoluted, but is highlighted by the “Tik Tok” singer’s blockbuster allegation that he sexually assaulted her and the subsequent $50-million defamation suit he launched against her.

While numerous artists expressed their support for Kesha — including Lady Gaga — Katy Perry remained silent on the matter, even though she had also worked with Dr. Luke.

However, Perry was forced to testify when Kesha allegedly told Lady Gaga that Perry had also been sexually assaulted by Dr. Luke (whose real name is Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald); in her sworn deposition, Perry stated “absolutely not” when asked if he had raped her.

RELATED: Katy Perry Denies Being Raped By Dr. Luke In Deposition For Kesha Lawsuit: ‘Absolutely Not’

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Perry admitted she felt like she was caught in the middle of a dispute that had nothing to do with her.

“I knew both of them at the time,” she explained. “It sucks when you know both of the players.”

Meanwhile, she continued to maintain that she never experienced anything untoward when she worked with Dr. Luke on her on her albums One of the Boys, Teenage Dream and Prism.

RELATED: Katy Perry Requests To Have Her Testimony Sealed In The Ongoing Dr. Luke And Kesha Case

“I can only speak for my own experience, and my own experience [with Dr. Luke] was a healthy one,” she added. “I believe in due process. And I also believe that only they know the truth.”