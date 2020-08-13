Machine Gun Kelly Holds ‘Concert For Aliens’ In New Music Video

Machine Gun Kelly is getting down with extraterrestrials in the music video for “concert for aliens”.

The rapper-turned-punk artist teamed up with Blink-182’s Travis Barker for his latest music video. “Concert for aliens” appears on Kelly’s upcoming pop-punk album, Tickets To My Downfall, which is executive produced by Barker. The Mod Sun-directed video depicts MGK as a television host on a gameshow invaded by aliens.

The YouTube video generated more than a quarter-million views in the three hours since its premiere; meanwhile, the “Bloody Valentine” video starring girlfriend Megan Fox sits at 31 million views after being released in late May.

Tickets To My Downfall drops on Sept. 25 and is available for pre-order now.