Ireland Baldwin Pokes Fun At Her Relationship With Her Dad Alec Baldwin With New TikTok Trend

Ireland Baldwin is making her relationship with her father Alec Baldwin the ultimate TikTok punchline.

The daughter of Alec and Kim Bassinger took part in the new TikTok challenge, titled #HurtMyFeelings, and poked fun at her infamous dad.

The challenge, which has over 843 million videos, sees the TikTok user sharing a note about why their feelings can’t be hurt. La Roux’s “Bulletproof” plays in the background.

A couple of the most popular clips feature jokes like, “You think you can hurt me? I teach middle schoolers,” another video says, “You think you can hurt my feelings? My dad was a teacher at my high school and he made it an extra credit assignment to ask me to prom and nobody took him up on it.”

For Ireland’s submission, she said, “You think you can hurt my feelings? My dad is Alec Baldwin.”

“This is half a joke,” she captioned the clip.

Alec and his relationship with Ireland made headlines in 2007 after a voicemail the star left for his daughter was leaked. Alec can be heard calling Ireland, who was 11 at the time, a “rude, thoughtless little pig.”