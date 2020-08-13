Octavia Spencer Shares Support For Embattled Ellen DeGeneres, Says Her Experiences On Show Were ‘Supportive And Fun’

When it comes to Ellen DeGeneres’ recent controversies, celebrities have been divided.

Following complaints from former staffers on her daytime talk show, alleging a toxic workplace, comedian Brad Garrett claimed that it was “common knowledge” that DeGeneres treated people “horribly.”

Meanwhile, Ashton Kutcher, Katy Perry and Diane Keaton are among those who’ve thrown their support behind the embattled comedian.

Add Octavia Spencer to the latter list, with the “Hidden Figures” star taking to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that her experiences on the show have only been positive.

“Sending love and support to Ellen and all of the employees of her show. All of my interactions with everyone from the show including Ellen were supportive and fun! In that spirit I am praying all involved get the love and support they need,” she wrote.

Spencer later shared an update, noting that there’s “lively debate happening in the comments. I welcome that. I also believe that all of the voices of her employees need to be heard. Past and present. Speaking truth to power is the only way change happens. My truth is everyone was kind to me. From the PAs to the producers. So yeah! I want all of those people to feel valued and heard. And no, people are NOT always kind to talent! #AllVoicesNeedToBeHeard #beyekindonetoanother.”