‘Between The World And Me’ Names Susan Kelechi Watson, Oprah Winfrey Among First Cast Members

The first cast members of HBO’s “Between The World And Me” adaptation have been announced.

Oprah Winfrey, Angela Bassett, Alicia Garza, Joe Morton, Courtney B. Vance, Phylicia Rashad, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Pauletta Washington and Susan Kelechi Watson, who also executive produces, will all join the production that is based on the stage show inspired by Ta-Nehisi Coates’ bestseller.

The original stage show was first shown in the Apollo Theater in 2018. Apollo Theater Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes will be directing HBO’s version as well, which also includes footage from the actors’ homes, animation and archival footage, Deadline reports.

Between The World And Me was written as a letter from Coates to his teenage son, about the violence against the Black community and his experiences in Baltimore.

The show is being produced with COVID-19 guidelines in place and is expected to be released on HBO this fall.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.