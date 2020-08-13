Chrissy Teigen Says ‘Look At This 3rd Baby S**t’ After Teasing Pregnancy In John Legend’s ‘Wild’ Music Video

Chrissy Teigen seems to have big news in her husband John Legend’s new music video for “Wild”.

The music video for “Wild” premiered on Wednesday and displays the love Legend and Teigen share for one another. Adorably, the music video was directed by Nabil Elderkin, the same director who introduced the couple nearly 15-years-ago.

“I wanna drive you/ Wild, wild, wild/ I wanna love you/ For miles and miles,” Legend croons. “We can go slow/ We don’t need to rush/ I’ll take the wheel, make you feel every touch/ I wanna drive you/ Wild, wild, wild.”

Whatsmore, the couple seemed to suggest a third baby is on the way. Just as the video is about to end, Teigen gives viewers a glimpse at her growing belly. She later seemingly nodded to the news on Twitter with a heart-filled emoji. Fans are already going “Wild” with speculation. Sources later confirmed the pregnancy to Entertainment Tonight.

Following the baby news, Teigen showed off her belly in a Twitter video, exclaiming, “Look at this third baby s**t.”

Just before the music video release, Legend opened up to ET’s Rachel Smith about the possibility of expanding his family.

“We don’t plan these things. We haven’t planned them right now, but we’ll see what happens,” Legend said of adding to the family ranks. “You spend enough time together, you never know.”

🥰 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 13, 2020

Legend and Teigen met in 2006 when Teigen appeared in Legend’s music video for “Stereo”. They got engaged in Dec. 2011 and tied the knot 21 months later. The famous couple are parents to daughter Luna Simone Stephens, 4, and son Miles Theodore Stephens, 2.

