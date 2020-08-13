Olivia Munn Dishes On Her Ex-Boyfriend That Was ‘The Worst’ At Sex

Olivia Munn is dishing on her sex life.

While stopping by Whitney Cummings’ “Good For You” podcast, the actress revealed that one of her past boyfriends was “the worst at just having sex.”

“I have this one boyfriend, in particular, that was just the worst, the worst at just having sex,” Munn said. “In fact, he went down on me twice during the years we were together, and I asked him once and said, ‘Why don’t you ever go down? By the way, I don’t want you to. But I’m just wondering why, because I feel like most guys I can’t get out of my vagina and I’m like you have to fake it all the time.’”

RELATED: Olivia Munn And Boyfriend Tucker Roberts Break Up After A Year Of Dating

Munn then seemingly suggested that her ex might have turned out to be gay.

“He’s like, ‘Well, I just haven’t had a lot of, you know, experience doing it,’” she said, adding, “And I was like, ‘Oh.’ And that’s when I was also like, ‘Um, he may like Benton [Cummings’ podcast producer] instead,’ you know? It might be his kind of game and stuff.”

“But also it was like every, every time we had sex, every time: Dark. Spooning from behind. Every time. It was a dark relationship. But also lights off, lights out. It was like, spooning from behind, so it’s like you don’t have to see my face, you have to see that it’s a girl,” she added.

RELATED: Olivia Munn Digs Out Her ‘X-Men’ Psylocke Sword And Shows Off Some Impressive Moves

Munn didn’t say who she was referring to.