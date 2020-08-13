JoJo Fletcher To Reportedly Fill Chris Harrison’s Shoes For Two Weeks On New Season Of ‘The Bachelorette’

JoJo Fletcher is reportedly stepping in for Chris Harrison for a couple of weeks on the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette”.

According to Us Weekly, the Bachelor Nation alum will fill in for the iconic host after he was unable to return to set of the new season, starring Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, after he dropped his son, Joshua, off at college in Texas.

An insider told the outlet that “the moment he got back, Chris was told he could not set foot back on the set until he went through another 14-day quarantine.”

The source added, “The show’s contestants and crew all had to quarantine on the property for 14 days prior to the camera’s rolling. But it didn’t dawn on Chris he’d have to do it all over again if he simply left to take his kid to college.”

So Fletcher, 29, will fill in while Harrison completes another 14-day quarantine.

Fletcher knows the “Bachelorette” ropes well, as she starred in season 12 in 2016 where she accepted a proposal from Jordan Rodgers.

The pair were supposed to wed in June, until the coronavirus pandemic postponed their big day.

ET Canada has reached out to ABC for comment.