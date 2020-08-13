Dr. Travis Stork Makes His Exit As ‘The Doctors’ Takes On New Format, Including Only Having One Host

Daytime talkshow “The Doctors” is getting a makeover, including foregoing co-hosts.

In the new format set to start on Sept. 21 only Dr. Ian Smith will host the show, while Travis Stork, Andrew Ordon, Judy Ho, Nita Landry and Sonia Batra will not return.

A statement from executive producer Jay McGraw said, “Trustworthy and straightforward medical news has never been more important. ‘The Doctors’ recognizes the opportunity to support our viewers and deliver the content they’re looking for and deserve to get. Dr. Ian and our award-winning team coming together for season 13 are focused on being an empowering resource of news, solutions and inspiration to stay healthy and become stronger than ever.”

RELATED: Ellen Surprises Doctor Who Almost Died From COVID-19 By Welcoming Some Of The Doctors & Nurses Who Helped Save His Life

Stork addressed his departure on Instagram, writing, “I couldn’t be more proud of my time on the show and will look back on that chapter of my life with fond memories. I am happy to say that I have stayed true to myself and never compromised my integrity.”

Season 13’s theme is “Take Your Power Back”, which will help “empower viewers” through the “fear and uncertainty of current times.”

RELATED: ‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Shows Off New Facelift On ‘The Doctors’

Other changes include moving the show to an east coast studio where there will be no audience.

“This is an unprecedented time, and people are looking for the latest in updates delivered in an easy to understand format, and ‘The Doctors’ is the perfect place to help us all take control of our lives,” said Smith. “Helping people learn how to be the best versions of themselves is a personal passion of mine, and I am excited to bring viewers unbiased information and facts, free of any political slant, to help them take their power back.”