Kelly Clarkson Claps Back At Critic With Kindness: ‘I Have More Faith In Your Heart’

Kelly Clarkson is killing ’em with kindness because that is what good old country girls do.

Clarkson clapped back at an Internet troll who labelled the singer as selfish, accusing her desire for fame as the reason her marriage fell apart.

Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that’s actually what “good old country girls” do…. this can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please ❤️ https://t.co/FrWtlqdMbY — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 13, 2020

“Now Kelly is taking Simon’s place,” the troll began, alluding to Clarkson’s fill-in role as “America’s Got Talent” guest judge. “No wonder her marriage didn’t work… Surprised she has time for her kids… Not the good old country girl we fell in love with… It’s all about Kelly being on TV… and no one else… no tears for her… but for her kids.”

“Wow,” Clarkson replied. “Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friend asks for a favour because that’s actually what ‘good old country girls’ do… This can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher, please.”

How about a woman who is a great friend, amazing mom, does any job she's asked to do with joy and enthusiasm, and manages to be a freakin' sparkling rainbow when she walks into a room?! Aim higher is right. @kellyclarkson #highroad https://t.co/BhgvnqOicc — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) August 13, 2020

Clarkson’s friend, Trisha Yearwood, also stood up for the “Breakaway” singer.

“How about a woman who is a great friend, amazing mom, does any job she’s asked to do with joy and enthusiasm and manages to be a freakin’ sparkling rainbow when she walks into a room?!” Yearwood chimed in. “Aim higher is right.”