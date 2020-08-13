Bo Derek Opens Up About 18-Year Relationship With John Corbett: ‘We Take Things Day By Day’

Bo Derek is addressing those questions about why she and John Corbett are not married.

The couple have been together for 18 years and still haven’t wed, and according to the actress, 63, marriage just didn’t make sense for them.

“I think when you’re beginning a young family and you’re going to have children and set up this new family tree branch, it’s obviously a wonderful commitment and it’s meaningful,” she explained to Fox News. “But for us in our lives, it hasn’t been yet.”

But their romance is still going strong, admitting there is “just an attraction, a comfort,” with Corbett.

“He makes me laugh all the time. He’s full of life, full of joy,” the actress added. “I became attracted to him and I still am. We take things day by day and I think we are still there. We’re starting to get a little more settled.”

Bo was previously married to John Derek before he died in 1998.