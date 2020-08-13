Miley Cyrus Releases ‘Midnight Sky’ Music Video

She is here.

On Friday, Miley Cyrus released her newest song “Midnight Sky”, along with a bright, catchy music video.

The song is the first song off of her upcoming album, She Is Miley Cyrus.

“It’s been a long night and the mirror is tellin’ me to go home/ But it’s been a long time since I’ve felt this good on my own/ Nine years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes/ Forever and ever, no more,” she sings.

Ahead of the release, Cyrus teased her self-directed video with a few clips, including one of her laying in multi-coloured gumballs.

My self directed video for Midnight Sky is dropping Aug 14! 💕 https://t.co/PicwP8jJUr — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 12, 2020

Another clip showed her in a black Chanel bodysuit, swinging a mic around.

There is no release date yet for She Is Miley Cyrus, but it follows her EP She Is Coming from last year that included “Mother’s Daughter”.