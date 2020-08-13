Kamala Harris’ First VP Campaign Fundraiser To Be Co-Chaired By Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Shonda Rhimes And More

Kamala Harris’ first vice presidential campaign event already has a strong set of supporters, including many Hollywood stars.

Only days after being announced as Joe Biden’s running mate, Harris’ first solo event will be co-chaired by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Shonda Rhimes, Tory Burch and soccer player Amy Griffin.

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Slams Donald Trump Over Kamala Harris Comments: ‘How Lazy Are You?’

Other chairs include California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis, Ambassador Colleen Bell, director of the California Film Commission Nicole Avant, former U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas and wife of Netflix head Ted Sarandos; Mai Lassiter and Shannon Rotenberg, executive director of Matthew McConaughey’s Just Keep Livin Foundation, THR reports.

The virtual event does not have a date set yet but is open to the public with ticket prices ranging from $500 for guests, “Champions” for $50,000 and co-chairs for $100,000.

RELATED: Maya Rudolph Calls It A ‘Gift’ To Play Joe Biden’s VP Pick Kamala Harris On ‘SNL’

Biden and Harris’ first joint event on Wednesday brought in $34 million.

Many other stars already threw their support behind Harris during her presidential campaign with 49 per cent of her donations being made by THR’s 100 list which ranks the most powerful in the entertainment industry. They included J.J. Abrams, Eva Longoria, Elizabeth Banks and Anthony Anderson.