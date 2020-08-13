Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Split After Less Than A Year of Dating

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are done. A source close to the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer and the Australian crooner tells ET the couple has broken up. Though the breakup happened weeks ago, the reason for the split is not known.

Fans believe Cyrus alluded to their breakup in an Instagram post earlier this week, which she captioned, “Forever and ever no more. 🖤 The #MidnightSky is the road I’m taking…. head high up in the clouds.” Page Six was first to report the breakup.

Cyrus and Simpson began dating in October 2019, after her brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter. Last August, Cyrus split from then-husband Liam Hemsworth. Their divorce was finalized in January.

A source told ET earlier this month that Cyrus’ “divorce from Liam and her new relationship with Cody was a whirlwind of change for her, but in true Miley fashion she has come out on top,” before describing Simpson as “lots of fun and a good friend to Miley.”

“What began as close friends supporting one another during a rough time blossomed into more,” the source said. “Their relationship was unexpected and became meaningful very quickly, and she couldn’t be happier. They are both very passionate about their music, and it’s something that has bonded them.”

Simpson and Cyrus had been quarantining together and would regularly share videos and photos of the them together.

Cyrus’ last Instagram post with Simpson was April 3, when she had him as a guest on her IG talk show, “Bright Minded”. Simpson’s last post with the former “Hannah Montana” star was April 14.

