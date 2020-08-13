HBO Max Adds ‘Social Context’ Disclaimer To Beginning Of ‘Blazing Saddles’

HBO Max had added an advisory warning to yet another film rife with outdated racist themes.

“Blazing Saddles” now features a “proper social context” advisory warning at the beginning of the film. It is unclear when exactly the disclaimer was added, but an HBO Max spokesperson elaborated on the decision in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The intro was added to ensure that the film was put into the proper social context,” the spokesperson explained.

TCM host and University of Chicago cinema and media studies professor Jacqueline Stewart provides the disclaimer for “Blazing Saddles”.

“The issue of race is front and center in ‘Blazing Saddles’. And racist language and attitudes pervade the film. But those attitudes are espoused by characters who are portrayed here as explicitly small-minded, ignorant bigots,” Stewart explains. “The real, and much more enlightened perspective, is provided by the main characters played by Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder.”

“Gone with the Wind” was previously pulled from the streaming service and later re-uploaded with an advisory warning for similar subject matter.