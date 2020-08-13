Things Get Ultra Steamy On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue’

Careful, the first three minutes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue” may have you hooked.

The official RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube channel has uploaded the first 122 seconds of the “Vegas Revue” premiere in its entirety for free. That means fans can get a solid taste of the action before watching the entire program.

The six-episode docuseries will follow six former “Drag Race” contestants as they prepare to launch the “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” show in Las Vegas. “Vegas Revue” not only features the six former contestants, Yvie Oddly, Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, but also appearances by RuPaul himself.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue” premieres Friday, August 21.