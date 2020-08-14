Drake And Lil Durk Release Epic Music Video For ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

After a very mysterious post on Wednesday, Drake has released new music with Lil Durk.

The epic music video for “Laugh Now Cry Later” sees the two living their best life, including a Nike shopping spree, futuristic cars and hitting golf balls off a roof at the Nike headquarters.

He first teased fans with a short clip of himself and someone else (who turned out to be Lil Durk) riding jet skis at night.

“TMRW MIDNIGHT,” he captioned the post.

RELATED: Drake Commissions Diamond Tupac Chains Worth $300,000 Each

RELATED: Drake Breaks Madonna’s Record For The Most Top 10 Hits Ever

Fans were unsure if the hint meant a new song or new album, has at the time of Dark Lane Demo Tapes in May 2020, he said that it was a “warm-up” to his sixth studio album that was to be released in the summer.