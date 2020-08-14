Former Monsta X Member Wonho Drops New Song ‘Losing You’

Wonho is bouncing back following his departure from Monsta X.

Wonho’s solo career is kicking off with his new song “Losing You”. The new track comes after he cut ties with the popular Monsta X k-pop group. Wonho “almost lost his music career,” as a result of the split, according to a press release.

“It was the fans that fought for him day and night all over the world trending online daily protest and buying billboards everywhere,” the press release said. “This song is a love song but also a song dedicated to Wonho’s fans who thought they lost him. “Baby I will go to war for you, build an army if you need me to, cause losing me is better then losing you.”

“Losing you” dropped on Friday and precedes the release of Wonho’s new mini-album, Part 1. Love Synonym (#1) Right for Me, dropping Sept. 4.