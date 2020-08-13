Megan Thee Stallion Talks Racism While On The ‘W Magazine’ Cover

Megan Thee Stallion is gracing the cover of W Magazine‘s The Music Issue where she touched on a number of important topics.

The “WAP” rapper spoke to the magazine about the Black Lives Matter movement and her own experiences with racism.

“People have been able to hide a lot of racism, but now that we have social media, we see everything,” she said.

“You know, anything can go viral, so I really like how we’re able to catch these people doing these disgusting things and put ’em on blast, and people are getting fired from their jobs,” Megan continued. “It’s like, Yeah, we see you. You like to be disgusting in private, so let us show you how to keep that same energy in public. I like that we get to call everybody out now.”

Megan was very vocal after the death of George Floyd and says there was no other option but to be.

“Why would you not speak out, or why would you not do everything you could to make a change if you know this is just wrong, in general?” she said.

“I shouldn’t have to tell you how to fix racism. I shouldn’t have to tell you not to be racist. I shouldn’t have to tell you how to help us,'” Megan continued. “Like, you should just genuinely feel that way. The colour of your skin does not dictate the function of your brain.”

Megan also spoke about cyberbullying.

She said, “It’s really mind-blowing to see the nasty things that people say to you. I don’t know if people think you not gon’ see it. I feel like just being an artist, waking up every day, voicing your own opinions is a risk… Just talking. Being real is a risk.”

Another revelation was that she has recorded her debut full-length album that features 20 songs, but a release date has yet to be set.