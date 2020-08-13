Dennis Quaid Adopts A Cat Named Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid should have no problem remembering his cat’s name.

Quaid, 66, has adopted a cat that is appropriately named, Dennis Quaid. The “Jaws 3-D” and “Innerspace” star learned of a shelter cat bearing his name in Lynchburg, Virginia. So he did what any reasonable person would do and adopted it.

“It was really off the wall, but I just couldn’t resist. I had to,” Quaid told WSLS 10 News. “I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world.”

Lynchburg Human Society shelter manager Danielle Ulmer thought someone was pulling a prank when Quaid inquired about the fuzzy feline.

“I was like there is no way this is real, like, someone is pranking us,” recalled Ulmer.

Now fans bide their time for the eventual sit-com starring Dennis Quaid and Dennis Quaid.