Cardi B Says ‘WAP’ Video Shoot Cost $100,000 Just For COVID-19 Testing

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion spared no expense for safety while shooting the “WAP” music video.

“WAP” caused a whole lot of racket online and it also cost a hefty amount of money. The visuals featured appearances from Cardi and Megan, as well as Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto, Sukihana and Rubi Rose. Considering the number of people on set, production had to shell out for COVID-19 testing in the six figures.

“We had to spend $100,000 dollars just on testing. Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus,” the Bronx-born beauty told i-D in an interview on Thursday.

Cardi also revealed the snakes slithering over the two female rappers were 100 per cent authentic: “I was naked and one of them peed all over me.”

The song and visuals for “WAP” — an acronym for “wet a** p**sy” — caused all sorts of conflicting reactions online. Regardless, the YouTube video alone has generated 85 million views in a week.