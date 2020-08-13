Cardi B Joins OnlyFans But Says She Isn’t Posting X-Rated Content

Cardi B has joined OnlyFans but says she won’t be using it for X-rated content like much of the platform is known for.

OnlyFans allows celebrities to charge their fans a monthly fee where they can see the content they can’t get anywhere else. The relaxed rules also allow many to post X-rated content that Instagram doesn’t allow.

After the launch of her account, it was set at $10 but she dropped it down so more people can afford it.

“Ummm I did not know my onlyfans was charging ten dollars …I’m bringing it down to 4.99. Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week,” she said in a tweet.

She also set the record straight that there won’t be NSFW content.

“And to be clear, no I’m not going to be showing my t***ies, or my p***y, or my ass, just straight up real-life content s** t, you guys be mad nosy when it comes to my life,” she added.