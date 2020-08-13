Miley Cyrus Discusses Losing Her Virginity: ‘I Ended Up Marrying The Guy’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Miley Cyrus. Photo: EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Liam Hemsworth was Miley Cyrus’ first in many ways.

Cyrus opened up about losing her virginity in an upcoming episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. In a preview snippet, the “Wrecking Ball” singer revealed she lost her virginity to Hemsworth.

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy,” she said in the video.

Cyrus was 16 when she met Hemsworth on the set of “The Last Song”. The celebrity pair had an on-and-off relationship for 10 years. They got married in Dec. 2019 but divorced less than one year later.

The podcast snippet arrives the same day the public learned of Cyrus’ split from Cody Simpson.

