‘NCIS’ & ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Are Expected To Resume Production In Early September

The cast and crew of Global’s “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” are getting rolling.

“NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” have tentative dates booked to resume production after running headfirst into the global COVID-19 pandemic. The news was reported by Deadline which reports there will be strict COVID-19 protocols as the programs work towards new seasons.

“As is the case with any attempts to restart production during the pandemic,” the publication reports. “The dates are not set in stone and might easily be pushed as conditions related to the spread of the coronavirus change daily.”

Fellow CBS programs “Bull” and “Magnum P.I.” have also received the green light to resume but no dates are set in stone.

The flagship “NCIS” show enters season 18 and “NCIS: Los Angeles” is working towards a dozen seasons. You can catch new episodes of “NCIS” Tuesdays this fall on Global TV, plus watch “NCIS: Los Angeles” Sundays this fall on Global TV.