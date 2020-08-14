James Corden Joins David Beckham For A Brutal Workout In Hilarious ‘Late Late Show’ Skit

David Beckham definitely kept James Corden busy as the pair hung out in Los Angeles for a “Late Late Show” segment.

The duo filmed a special “2 Hours Off” skit pre-lockdown, with Beckham kicking things off by getting Corden to hit a spinning class with him.

Though the talk-show host misunderstood and turned up with a two-seater bike and a picnic for the pair, things were a little more intense than that.

Corden told the soccer star, “I feel like every time I talk to you, you’re either on your way to a spin class or you’ve just left a spin class.”

He then joked, “You’re the owner of Inter Miami now, you don’t need to be doing all this exercise, you can just get fat,” adding “the best anti-aging technique in the world” is to “gain seven pounds a year.”

Corden told Beckham, “Look at me, I’m 42, I look 26.”

After taking part in the spin class for all of two minutes, Corden took over from the instructor and blasted the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe”.

He also told the group they could just stop pedalling because they were freewheeling “down the hill.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the pair also hit the boxing gym and even went head to head in a match. They then channelled “Miami Vice” at the end of the clip, riding off into L.A. traffic in their white suits and ’80s blonde wigs.

The workout was no doubt payback for the time Corden pranked Beckham by unveiling a fake statue of him at L.A. Galaxy’s stadium.

See more from the pair’s latest skit in the clip above.

Beckham’s wife Victoria was quick to comment on her other half and Corden working out to the Spice Girls, posting: